LIVE Stream: Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 – UKM FC vs Kuala Lumpur FA

UKM FC will host Kuala Lumpur FA in a crucial Group B match of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

UKM FC and Terengganu are first and second in Group B having collected four points from their first two matches while Kuala Lumpur are third with three points from two matches. UKM defeated Selangor United 3-1 in their opener before being held to a 2-2 draw by defending champions Terengganu FC II.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur lost 2-1 to Terengganu II in their opening match but defeated Selangor United 3-1 in the second.

The second edition of the tournament is being contested by seven Malaysian clubs who are drawn into two groups — Group A featuring three teams and Group B featuring four. Top two teams from each group will make it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA are in Group A of the competition while Group B features Terengganu FC II, UKM FC, Selangor United and Kuala Lumpur FA. JDT II will host Kelantan in the return fixture on September 6 which will be followed by their final group match away at Sarawak on September 12.

This is the second edition of the tournament that was started in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II are the reigning champions of the tournament having won the title last season defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

UKM FC vs Kuala Lumpur FA in the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.