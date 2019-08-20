LIVE Stream: Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 – Sarawak FA vs Kelantan FA

Sarawak FA will host Kelantan FA in a crucial group stage match of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 at the Sarawak Stadium on Tuesday.

Both Sarawak and Kelantan are goalless in the tournament so far after one round of matches. While Sarawak lost 3-1 to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II in their first match, Kelantan also suffered a 1-0 defeat to JDT II on Matchday 2 in Group A. JDT are top of the three-team group with six points while Kelantan and Sarawak are pointless.

The second edition of the tournament is being contested by seven Malaysian clubs who are drawn into two groups — Group A featuring three teams and Group B featuring four. Top two teams from each group will make it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA are in Group A of the competition while Group B features Terengganu FC II, UKM FC, Selangor United and Kuala Lumpur FA. JDT II will host Kelantan in the return fixture on September 6 which will be followed by their final group match away at Sarawak on September 12.

This is the second edition of the tournament that was started in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II are the reigning champions of the tournament having won the title last season defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

Sarawak FA vs Kelantan FA in the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 will kick off at 8:15 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.