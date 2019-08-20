Iraq Football Association deny sacking head coach Srecko Katanec after WAFF Championship 2019 final loss

Iraq Football Association have denied reports that they have sacked national team head coach Srecko Katanec after the team’s defeat in the WAFF Championship 2019 final.

Hosts Iraq had suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bahrain in the final of the ninth WAFF Championship at the Karbala Sports City last week with Isa Moosa scoring the only goal of the game in the 40th minute breaking Iraqi hearts.

After the final, it was reported that Slovenian tactician Katanec will not be continuing as the head coach of the Lions of Mesopotamia with his agent Behrooz Dezhbod claiming that “corrupted people” were attacking and destroying the Iraq national team.

However, a meeting of the Iraq FA officials on Monday seem to have decided against dismissing Katanec with the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round fixtures just around the corner.

Soccer Iraq are reporting that though Iraqi officials have not sacked the coach, a meeting will be held with the Slovenian soon “to discuss the amendments that the Iraq FA want to make to his contract.”

🗞️ The @IRAQFA reveals that Srečko Katanec has not been dismissed, nor has his deal been renewed yet. A meeting with the coach will be held soon to discuss the amendments that the FA want to make to his contract. 🇸🇮🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/gb1fAK4vRn — Soccer Iraq (@SoccerIraq) August 20, 2019

Iraq are in Group C of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers along with IR Iran, Bahrain, Hong Kong and Cambodia. The country was recently dealt a blow when FIFA asked them to play their home matches in the qualification campaign at a neutral venue outside of Iraq.