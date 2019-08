Former Barcelona and Stoke City star Marc Muniesa joins Qatar Stars League side Al Arabi SC

Former Barcelona and Stoke City defender Marc Muniesa has made a move to Asia signing for Qatar Stars League outfit Al Arabi Sports Club.

Muniesa, a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia Academy, made a name for himself in the Premier League with Stoke City between 2013 and 2018 before returning to Spain with Girona FC.

The 27-year-old spent the first season on loan at Girona before joining them permanently at the start of last season in a deal that would keep him at the club till 2021.

وقعت إدارة النادي العربي مع المحترف الإسباني مارك مونييسا لاعب فريق جيرونا الإسباني وذلك لمدة موسمين لدعم الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالنادي .

وقام اللاعب بالتوقيع على العقد مساء اليوم بعد ان اجتاز الكشف الطبي الذي اجراه صباح اليوم في مستشفي سبيتار . pic.twitter.com/rZJp1JuIMk — Al-Arabi Sports Club (@alarabi_club) August 19, 2019

However, Muniesa has now reached an agreement with Girona, who were relegated from La Liga at the end of last season, to terminate his contract and paving the way to a Qatar move.

Al Arabi finished sixth in the 12-team Qatar Stars League last season collecting 30 points from 22 matches — 27 less than Qatari champions Al Sadd SC.

The club boats of overseas players like Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson, IR Iran centre-back Morteza Pouraliganji and former Hertha BSC forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

They are being coached by Heimir Hallgrímsson who guided Iceland to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Euro 2016.