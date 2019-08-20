Reports: Thailand to play friendly match against Brazil at Singapore National Stadium

Copa America 2019 champions Brazil could be on their way to Singapore and they could be playing the Thailand national team in a friendly match soon!

This is according to the Straits Times who are reporting that the South Americans will be travelling to Southeast Asia to face Thailand in an international friendly match come October.

According to the Singaporean news outlet, five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil are set to play five-time AFF Championship winners Thailand in the friendly at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The discussions are reportedly underway between all the parties involved — the Football Association of Thailand, the Brazilian Football Confederation, the Football Association of Singapore and Pitch International who are organising the fixture.

What a wild day it was on the first day of #ICCSG at the Singapore Sports Hub. Here’s a highlight of all the buzz on Day 1, and we can’t wait to welcome #Juventus and #TottenhamHotspur fans in a couple of hours!#sgsportshub #icc2019 #championsmeethere pic.twitter.com/pumceWaG2h — Singapore Sports Hub (@SGSportsHub) July 21, 2019

However, there is a growing belief that the fixture will come into fruition. If it moves ahead, the match will take place four days before Thailand’s third 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie against the United Arab Emirates to be played in Thailand on October 15.

The National Stadium, part of the Singapore Sports Hub, had hosted two matches in the International Champions Cup 2019 last month.

While Manchester United defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the first preseason friendly at the stadium, it was a 3-2 win for Tottenham Hotspur against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the second match held on July 21.