LIVE: AFF U18 Championship 2019 – Malaysia vs Australia

Malaysia are hoping to defend their ASEAN youth title as they face Australia in the final of the AFF U18 Championship 2019 at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Monday.

Malaysia had defeated Myanmar 4-3 in last year’s final in Indonesia to win their maiden AFF U18 title and had also reached the final of the 2017 edition when they lost to Thailand — both under Croatian coach Bojan Hodak.

However, this time around, it is former Australia international Brad Maloney who is in charge of the Malaysian boys and his side has impressed in Vietnam during the first tournament under his charge.

The young Malaysian side began the tournament with a 1-0 defeat to hosts Vietnam, but then recorded three wins in a row, including a 3-0 thrashing of their final opponents Australia, to book the semifinal berth. In the semifinals, they defeated Indonesia 4-3 after extra time.

Australia, meanwhile, suffered just that one defeat to Malaysia in the group stages to finish at the top of Group B. They then defeated last year’s finalists Myanmar 2-1 in the last four clash to set up the final clash against Malaysia.

Malaysia vs Australia in the AFF U18 Championship 2019 final will kick off at 8:30 PM HKT.