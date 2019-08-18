Barcelona legend Xavi wins first trophy of coaching career as Al Sadd lift Sheikh Jassim Cup

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has won the first silverware of his fledgling coaching career as Al Sadd SC defeated Al Duhail SC 1-0 to lift the Sheikh Jassim Cup.

Midfielder Al Asad scored the only goal of the game in the 13th minute as Al Sadd defeated local rivals Al Duhail in the season opener at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

The annual fixture pitted Al Sadd, the winners of last season’s Qatar Stars League, against Al Duhail, the winners of last season’s Emir of Qatar Cup.

تشافي : سعيد بأول ألقابي مع الزعيم والجميع في الفريق يعمل بشكل رائع من أجل هذه اللحظة وسنسعى جاهدين لحصد المزيد من الالقاب.#السد #قطرhttps://t.co/WASbGLzycs pic.twitter.com/D6Mo1mp3HX — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) August 17, 2019

“I am happy with my first title as a coach with Al Sadd, we worked hard in the last few weeks, and today we were on the stage winning our first championship of the season,” Xavi was quoted as saying by The-AFC.com.

“We deserve the title, and the players deserve to be crowned after the level and performance they showed during the whole game. The match was not easy at all,” the four-time UEFA Champions League winner said.

Tempers flared in the clash between the two traditional rivals as Al Duhail ended the match with just nine players on field after Luis Martin and Asem Madibo were sent off by the referee.

Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi had also guided Al Sadd past Al Duhail in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League 2019 last week.



Al Sadd had held Al Duhail to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in what was Xavi’s first competitive game in charge and then defeated their local rivals 3-1 in the second leg to reach the quarterfinals of the ACL 2019.

Al Sadd are slated to open their league campaign against Al Wakrah SC on August 21 before facing Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC in the first leg of the ACL 2019 quarterfinal at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on August 26.

(Photos courtesy: Al Sadd SC)