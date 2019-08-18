WATCH: Thailand star Chanathip scores twice as Consadole Sapporo thrash Shimizu S-Pulse 8-0

Thailand international Chanathip Songkrasin was on the scoresheet not once, but twice as Consadole Sapporo inflicted a huge 8-0 defeat Shimizu S-Pulse on Saturday.

Chanathip was the undoubted star for Consadole in the J1 League clash as he also provided two assists in what was a brilliant display of the Thai attacking midfielder’s all-round ability on the football field.

Chanathip began the rout at the IAI Stadium Nihondaira in Shimizu-ku in the 10th minute when Shimzu goalkeeper Yohei Nishibe punched out a cross only as far as the Thai attacker at the edge of the box.

Chanathip evaded a sliding defender and then fired the ball past a stranded goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

Consadole then increased their lead through Jay Bothroyd in the 24th minute, Ryosuke Shindo in the 49th minute and Musashi Suzuki in the 56th minute to make it 4-0.

The 25-year-old Thai then provided his first assist of the game playing a delightful pass onto the path of the 37-year-old Bothroyd who applied the finish in the 74th minute.

Five minutes later, the former Muangthong United star once again set up Bothroyd for the former Cardiff City man’s hattrick before Akito Fukumori made it 7-0 with six minutes left on the clock.

Chanathip added his second of the night in the 89th minute with a neat first-time finish from inside the box to seal the 8-0 result for his Japanese club.

Consadole are currently sixth in the J1 League table with 35 points from 23 matches — 13 points behind league leaders FC Tokyo.