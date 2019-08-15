AFF U18 Championship 2019: Malaysia, Australia qualify for semi-finals

The 2019 AFF U18 Championship is heading into the knockout stage, with the groups finally decided. Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Australia have all made it through to the final-four stage and will compete for the title in the coming days.

The AFF U18 Championship is well on its way to yet another exciting conclusion after the groups were sealed. While Indonesia and Myanmar made it through from Group A, Malaysia and Australia pipped hosts Vietnam to make it through to the semifinals from Group B.

Going into the final matchday, both Malaysia and Australia were in danger of losing their spot, with Vietnam lurking just behind. And the Golden Dragons were handed a big opportunity to do so too, as the young Malaysia side lost their match to Thailand. However, Vietnam too were beaten by Cambodia, eliminating them from the competition.

Australia, on the other hand, cruised to a win in their final group match of the AFF U18 Championship, beating Singapore by five goals to nil. The Socceroos dusted off a three-nil loss two days ago to Malaysia, to finish top of the pile as well.

As a result, Malaysia and Australia join Indonesia and Myanmar in the semifinals of the competition, which will be played on August 17. While Malaysia will take on Indonesia, Australia will go up against Myanmar.

The two losers in the semis will meet each other in a third-place match on August 19 while the final will also be played on the same day.

(Image Credits: FA Malaysia, Facebook)