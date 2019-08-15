Reports: Malaysia club side Johor Darul Ta’zim to play friendly against Nepal

Johor Darul Ta’zim have wrapped up the season early again, and are now putting the final touches to their campaign. The Malaysia Super League side, however, will play a one-off mid-season friendly against one Asian country hoping to perform well in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification process.

According to the website khabarhub, Malaysia Super League side, Johor Darul Ta’zim are set to play a one-off friendly match against Asian national side, Nepal. The two will meet each other on August 26, 2019, in a match that will work as a preparatory encounter for Nepal, who begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round shortly after.

“It’s good to get a game as a friendly,” said Nepal head coach Johan Kalin.

“We are glad that Johor Darul Ta’zim FC is ready to play us. Games are of course important for us as the preparation and we look forward to playing [Johor] Darul Ta’ Zim FC,” he added.

Nepal have been drawn in a difficult group for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, alongside Australia, Jordan, Chinese Taipei, and Kuwait. The South Asian side will face Kuwait in their opening match of the qualification process on September 5, 2019, ten days after their friendly with Malaysia Super League side JDT.