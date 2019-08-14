CAFA U19 Championship 2019: Hosts Tajikistan and IR Iran face off to decide Central Asian champions

Hosts Tajikistan will face IR Iran on the final matchday at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe on Thursday to decide the champions of the CAFA U19 Championship 2019.

The Central Asian Football Association’s (CAFA) youth championship is being competed by five nations this year with each teams playing each other in a round-robin format and the team finishing at the top after four matches lifting the championship.

ЧЕМПИОНАТ CAFA-2019: СУДЬБА ЗОЛОТЫХ МЕДАЛЕЙ РЕШИТСЯ В МАТЧЕ ТАДЖИКИСТАН – ИРАН

Молодежная сборная Таджикистана (U-19) провела свой третий матч на проходящем в Душанбе чемпионате Центрально-Азиатской футбольной Ассоциации (CAFA). https://t.co/r03GGSs4ob pic.twitter.com/vi1pQjprML — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) August 14, 2019

After playing three matches in the group stages so far, Iran are top of the group with three wins and nine points while hosts Tajikistan are two points behind in the second place. Meanwhile, the other teams in the competition — Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan — are already out of contention.

The results mean that Team Melli can emerge as the winners of the CAFA youth title by avoiding a defeat while the hosts Tajikistan must win the game on Thursday to lift the trophy.

Iranians have defeated Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan in their first three matches while the Tajiks defeated Turkmenistan and Afghanistan in their first two matches, but were held to a 2-2 draw by the Uzbeks on the third matchday.

#CAFAU19 will go down to the wire, after Iran and hosts Tajikistan both extended their unbeaten records! 📸: @CAFAssociation pic.twitter.com/n3JAGHOEFW — AFC (@theafcdotcom) August 14, 2019

Uzbekistan had emerged as the CAFA youth champions defeating Kyrgyz Republic 1-0 in the final of the inaugural championship held in Tashkent in 2016. The Kyrgyz Republic U-19s are not part of the championship this time around.

The tournament also acts as a training ground for the sides ahead of the AFC U19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers to be held in November this year.

(Photo courtesy: Central Asian Football Association & Tajikistan Football Federation)