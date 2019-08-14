AFF U18 Championship 2019: Indonesia win Group A after 1-1 draw with Myanmar

After earning a place in the semifinals of the AFF U18 Championship 2019, Indonesia have now won Group A in the competition after a 1-1 draw with Myanmar in their final group match.

Indonesia only had to avoid defeat against Myanmar on the final matchday to progress as the Group A winners and they did exactly that as Myanmar was forced to settle for a runners-up spot.

After a goalless first half, Hein Htet Aung had given Myanmar the lead in the 50th minute. But, Indonesia drew level when captain Rizky Ridho Ramadhani scored from a freekick in the 68th minute.

Both teams seemed to be contend with the 1-1 draw as the referee brought an end to the duo’s group stage proceedings at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Indonesia and Myanmar both collected 13 points from five group stages matches in the tournament recording wins against Timor-Leste, Laos, Philippines and Brunei Darussalam.

However, a vastly better goal difference of +16 compared to Myanmar’s +8 gave Fakhri Husaini’s side the top spot in the group.

In the semifinals scheduled to be held on August 17, Indonesia will face the runners-up of Group B while Myanmar take on Group B winners.

Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam are the three sides who are still in contention to progress to the the last four from the other group.

Laos defeated Timor-Leste 4-0 in another Group A match at the Go Dau Stadium on Wednesday. The East Timorese and Laotians finished the tournament with six points, but Timor-Leste take the third spot in the group thanks to a better goal difference.

