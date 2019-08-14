Thailand U-15 star apologises after punching Malaysia player during AFF U15 Championship 2019 final

Thailand U-15 national team player Kongpop Sroirak has apologised after the youngster punched a Malaysia player on his face during the final of the AFF U15 Championship 2019 last week.

The Thais had taken a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute of the final held last Saturday through Theekawin Chansri, but a late surge from Malaysia overturned the game and the Malaysian youngsters were 2-1 ahead with just seconds left to play.

Cầu thủ U15 Thái Lan và Malaysia loạn đả trong trận chung kết U15 Đông Nam Á 2019

That was when Kongpop punched the face of Malaysia U-15 forward Muhammad Izwan. Malaysia captain Khairil Zain, who watched his teammate getting punched, did not take kindly to it and hit back Kongpop resulting in a mass brawl and red cards for both Kongpop and Khairil.

In a meeting conducted by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) to review their player’s action during the final which was won by Malaysia, the young Kongpop apologised has now apologised for his action.

The meeting was chaired by FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang in the presence of Thailand U-15 head coach Salvador Valero Garcia and his staff, Kongpop and his parents at the FAT headquarters in Bangkok.

The FAT president advised the player to change his attitude and behaviour on and off the field and to strive to come back stronger. He asked Kongpop to learn from the mistake and became a better player for his and his family’s future.

Meanwhile, it is said that Kongpop have accepted his mistake and was sorry for the incident. He apologised to his parents, teammates, coaches and everyone involved in the championship.