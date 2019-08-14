AFC Club Rankings: Al Hilal, Al Sadd climb after reaching quarterfinals of AFC Champions League 2019

A place in the quarterfinals of the West Asia Zone of the AFC Champions League 2019 is set to help Al Hilal FC, Al Nassr FC, Al Ittihad Club and Al Sadd SC rise in the AFC Club Rankings too.

Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd SC defeated local rivals Al Duhail SC 4-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals of the ACL 2019 while Al Hilal FC overcame Al Ahli FC 4-3 on aggregate to make the last eight.

Al Sadd will now face Saudi Pro League outfit in the quarterfinal while the other West Asia Zone quarterfinal tie will be an all-Saudi affair between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad Club.

According to FootyRankings, the quarterfinal berth will help Al Hilal FC rise to No. 4 in AFC Club Rankings only behind Shanghai SIPG, Al Duhail SC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, who are first, second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, 2018 Asian champions Kashima Antlers, who will face Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande FC (6th in Asia) in the East Asia Zone quarterfinals, have fallen one place to No. 5 in Asia.

Al Ahli FC who suffered a defeat in the Round of 16 also rise a place to ninth behind Al Ain FC (7th) and Urawa Red Diamonds (8th) and ahead of IR Iran’s Zob Ahan FC (10th).

Xavi Hernandez’s Al Sadd SC have risen to 12th in Asia while Al Ittihad have climbed to 21st. Al Nassr FC, the other quarterfinalists in West Asia, are 26th.

Among the ASEAN clubs, Philippines’ Ceres Negros FC continue to top the standings sitting at 32nd just ahead of the 33rd-placed Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC. Thai League champions Buriram United are third in ASEAN occupying 36th place in Asia.

Despite winning the ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup 2019 against V.League rivals Becamex Binh Duong FC, Hanoi FC fell a place to 63rd in Asia. They are sixth in ASEAN behind Thailand’s Muangthong United and Home United of Singapore. Becamex Binh Duong, meanwhile, are 76th in the AFC Club Rankings.