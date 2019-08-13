AFF U18 Championship 2019: Defending champs Malaysia hammer Australia 3-0; Hosts Vietnam fail to capitalise

Malaysia inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Australia in their penultimate group match to rise to the top of Group B in the AFF U18 Championship 2019 on Tuesday.

Australia had went into the game at the top of the group with nine points, but it was Malaysia who ended it at the summit with nine points and a superior goal difference of +7 compared to the young Socceroos’ +6.

2019 AFF U-18 Next Media Cup Group B Matchday #4 | Tuesday, 13th August 2019 Full Time AUSTRALIA 0-3 MALAYSIA Luqman Hakim Shamsudin 17’ 39’ Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad 27’#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFU18 pic.twitter.com/qK8SA7OpWT — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) August 13, 2019

Luqman Hakim Shamsudin gave the defending champions the lead in the 17th minute before Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad made it 2-0 just 10 minutes later as the Australians struggled to find a way back.

Luqman found his second in the 39th minute to give Malaysia U-18 head coach Brad Maloney a 3-0 lead against his home nation which is boys held on for all three points at the Thanh Long Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, Vietnam, who began the day three points behind Australia, had the chance to go level on points with the Socceroos had they defeated an already-eliminated Thailand.

But, all the hosts could manage was a goalless draw against the Thais at the Thong Nhat Stadium. They now have seven points from four matches and will face Malaysia in the final group match on August 15 where they will have to defeat the 2018 champions to progress to the semifinals.

Australia, meanwhile, will face Singapore who defeated Cambodia 1-0 on Tuesday.

Indonesia and Myanmar have already booked their places in the semifinals from Group A.