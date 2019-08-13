Vietnam U-22s to face Hong Kong giants Kitchee SC in friendly match on Wednesday

Vietnam U-22 national team will face Hong Kong Premier League outfit Kitchee SC in a friendly match at the PVF Youth Football Training Centre in Hung Yen, Vietnam on Wednesday.

The friendly will take place during Vietnam’s second training camp of this month to which head coach Park Hang-seo has called up 19 players from various clubs across Vietnam’s domestic league.

South Korean tactician Park had earlier called up 28 players for the first training in camp earlier this month which was held from August 5 to 9 as the coach assesses a large group of players ahead of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

Though without many of the key players who will be part of that two campaigns, Vietnam will have a strong opposition in the form of Kitchee to polish their skills. Kitchee won the Hong Kong Premier League on three of the five occasions since its inception in 2014.

They recently faced English Premier League champions Manchester City in a preseason fixture at the Hong Kong Stadium last month and suffered a 6-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Vietnam U-22 squad for friendly against Kitchee SC

Do Sy Huy (Hong Linh Ha Tinh), Phan Minh Thanh (Than Quang Ninh), Duong Van Trung (Binh Phuoc), Nguyen Khac Vu (Long An), Nguyen Van Hanh (Hai Phong), Nguyen Huu Lam (Thanh Hoa), Le Ngoc Bao (Pho Hien), Do Xuan Thi (Dak Lak), Phan Thanh Hau (HAGL), Tran Bao Toan (HAGL), Luong Hoang Nam (Hai Phong), Nguyen Huu Thang (Hue FC), Nguyen Trong Long (Pho Hien), Martin Lo (Pho Hein), Nguyen Trong Hung (Thanh Hoa), Nham Manh Dung (Viettel), Tran Danh Trung (Hue FC), Huynh Tien Dat (Phon Hien), Ngo Hong Phuoc (An Giang)

(Photo courtesy: Vietnam Football Federation)