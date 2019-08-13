Indonesia, Myanmar march into the semifinals of AFF U18 Championship 2019

Indonesia and Myanmar booked places in the semifinals of the AFF U18 Championship 2019 by recording their fourth straight wins on Monday.

Indonesia edged past a resilient Laos 2-1 in their fourth Group A match at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Vietnam with an own goal from Laos player Anoulack Vannalath giving them all three points.

After a goalless first half, Alounnay Lounlasy had given the Laotians the lead in the 69th minute. But Indonesia restored the parity just three minutes later when Amiruddin Bagus scored to make it 1-1 before the own goal gave Fakhri Hussaini’s team an outright win.

The three points added to the full pointers they collected against Brunei Darussalam, Timor-Leste and Philippines meant that the Indonesians ensured a place in the semifinals with a match to spare.

Myanmar also made it to the last four with their fourth straight win — a 2-0 win over Brunei.

Pyae Phyo Aung scored Myanmar’s opener in the 10th minute of the second half before Moe Swe sealed the result by finding the back of the net in the 73rd minute.

The results also meant that Timor-Leste and Laos, who both have six points, and Philippines and Brunei, who are yet to open their accounts, are eliminated from the tournament before the final matchday in Group A.

(Photo courtesy: Myanmar Football Federation)