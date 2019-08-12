LIVE Stream: CAFA U19 Championship 2019 – IR Iran vs Turkmenistan

IR Iran will take on Turkmenistan on the third matchday of the CAFA U19 Championship 2019 at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Monday.

The second edition of the Central Asian Football Association’s (CAFA) youth championship will see five nationss facing each other in a round-robin format during the tournament that runs from August 9 to August 15.

The team at the top of the table after the 10-match schedule of the CAFA U19 Championship will be crowned the Central Asian champions in the U-19 age category. Hosts Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are the sides taking part in this year’s competition.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the CAFA junior tournament having defeated Kyrgyz Republic 1-0 in the final of the inaugural championship held in Tashkent in 2016. The Kyrgyz Republic U-19s are not part of the championship this time around.

The CAFA championship will act as a prelude to the AFC U19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers which will begin in November 2019. Hosts Tajikistan had emerged as the winners of the CAFA U16 Championship 2019 held earlier this month.

IR Iran vs Turkmenistan in the CAFA U19 Championship 2019 will kick off at 8 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.