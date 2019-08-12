Hosts Iraq to face Bahrain in final of WAFF Championship 2019

Hosts Iraq progressed to the final of the WAFF Championship 2019 after registering a 2-1 win over Yemen at the Karbala Sports City on Sunday.

Iraq progressed as the winners of Group A, ahead of Yemen and Palestine who also had hopes of making it to the final heading into the final matchday, and will now face Group B winners Bahrain in the final.

Iraq will be looking to win their second WAFF Championship title, 17 years on since winning their first in 2002, while Bahrain will play their first final after losing out in the semifinals in both 2012 and 2014 editions.

The final is slated to be held at Karbala on August 14.

On the final matchday in Group A, Hussein Ali and Ibrahim Bayesh scored for the Lions of Mesopotamia to give them a 2-1 win. Yemen did score in the 90th minute through Abdulwasea Al-Matari which turned out to be a mere consolation.

In the other match in the group, Palestine edged Syria 4-3, but fell three points short of Iraq to finish second in the group.

Two goals from Oday Dabbagh and one apiece from Islam Batran and Mohammed Yamin gave Palestine the win while Firas Al Khatib, Khaled Mobayed and Mardik Mardikian scored the losing side.

Bahrain had progress to the final from Group B with wins over Kuwait and Jordan and a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia. They finished top with seven points followed by Jordan and Kuwait with four points and Saudi Arabia with one point.

(Photo courtesy: Iraqi Football Association)