Myanmar, Indonesia to rub shoulders with Korea Republic in UEFA ASSIST U16 Tournament

The U-16s sides of Myanmar and Indonesia will take part in the AFC-UEFA ASSIST U16 Boys’ Elite Football Tournament 2019 alongside Korea Republic this week.

The two sides had taken part in the AFF U15 Championship 2019 this month with 2018 semifinalists Myanmar crashing out in the group stages and Indonesia losing to Thailand in the semifinals before defeating Vietnam to take the third place.

Now, the two sides will continue their preparations for the 2020 AFC U16 Championship next month with a four-nation tournament which also features Korea Republic and Montenegro.

The tournament will be held from August 14 to 18 at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Myanmar with each teams facing each other once in a round robin format.

Day 1 of the tournament will feature the South Koreans taking on Montenegro while the two ASEAN sides Myanmar and Indonesia go head to head.

Myanmar will be coached by their new head coach U Min Thu who replaced German tactician Torsten Frank after the conclusion of a disappointing AFF U15 Championship.

AFC-UEFA ASSIST U16 Boys’ Elite Football Tournament 2019 Fixtures

August 14 – Korea Republic vs Montenegro – 4:30 PM HKT

August 14 – Myanmar vs Indonesia – 7:30 PM HKT

August 16 – Montenegro vs Indonesia – – 4:30 PM HKT

August 16 – Myanmar vs Korea Republic – 7:30 PM HKT

August 18 – Indonesia vs Korea Republic – 4:30 PM HKT

August 18 – Montenegro vs Myanmar – 7:30 PM HKT