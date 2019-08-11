Belgian club Sint-Truidense VV’s Facebook following more than doubles after transfer of Vietnam star Cong Phuong

Vietnam star striker Nguyen Cong Phuong might still be looking to make an impact for his Belgian top division club Sint-Truidense VV (STVV) on the field.

But the 24-year-old Vietnamese superstar has already had an unprecedented impact on the club’s social media presence.

It is being reported that Sint-Truiden’s Facebook page has become extremely popular since Cong Phuong’s loan move to Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League in July 2019 as Vietnamese football fans flocked the page in numbers and began making comments on the club’s posts in support of their countryman.

STVV had around 31,000 likes of their Facebook page in June 2019 which has increased to 76,000 at the time of writing (on August 11, 2019), a little over a month after the Vietnamese striker’s arrival in Europe from V.League club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC.

The club’s Instagram account also has grown considerably over the last month.

This also means that the club now have more Vietnamese fans online than the number of Belgian supporters on social media, forcing the club to think about employing someone proficient in Vietnamese language to address the new fans.

“We have to find a good balance between our Belgian and Vietnamese fan bases,” Fiorenzo Mostien, Sint-Truidense’s communications officer, had told Vietnamese national broadcaster Vietnam Television recently (via VnExpress International).

Cong Phuong was an unused substitute in Sint-Truiden’s first league match against Royal Excel Mouscorn, but made his debut for the club in a 6-0 defeat to Club Brugge on August 3 coming on as a substitute in the 70th minute.

(Photo courtesy: STVV)