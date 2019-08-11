After AFF U15 Championship 2019 triumph, Malaysia hopeful of overcoming Asian giants Japan in AFC U16 qualifiers

After triumphing in the AFF U15 Championship 2019, Malaysia are hopeful of replicating their success in the AFC U-16 Championship 2020 Qualifiers and make it to the tournament overcoming Asian giants Japan.

Malaysia, coached by P Manian, had defeated Thailand 2-1 to lift their second AFF U15 Championship title the other day at the Chonburi Campus Stadium. They coasted through the tournament held in Thailand undefeated and impressing plenty of people.

Their next campaign, however, will see them rub shoulders against Japan, one of the giants of Asian football, next month as they vie for a place in next year’s AFC U16 Championship.

Malaysia U-15s are pitted with Japan, Cambodia and Laos in Group J of the qualifiers to be hosted by Laos from September 18 to 22. Only the 11 group winners and five best runners-up will progress to the finals of the tournament.

“Hopefully, we can defeat Japan, most of our players are determined and committed for the battle,” Malaysia striker Khairil Zain told Bernama. “Japan are an Asian giant but we believe our team can slay Japan,” the U-15 international said.

“Based on the match against Cambodia, we have an even chance against Japan with the right focus and perhaps 200 per cent commitment from my teammates,” defender Daniel Edzuan Anuar said.

Meanwhile, U-15 head coach Maniam wanted to keep expectations in check.

“The win should be viewed as a stepping stone to future successes. Even before the AFF Championship, I did not put pressure on or set targets for them to achieve. I just told them to play the game beautifully and show the quality that they have,” Maniam told The Star.

“I wanted the players to show their skills and play as a unit. They followed my instructions and just went out and enjoyed themselves, and it has worked well. That’s the way to motivate these young kids. I am proud of these boys,” the coach added.

(Photo courtesy: ASEAN Football Federation)