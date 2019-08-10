AFF U18 Championship 2019: Indonesia, Myanmar maintain perfect record with third win in Group A

Indonesia and Myanmar both recorded their third wins of the AFF U18 Championship 2019 to remain top in Group A of the competition underway in Vietnam.

Both teams have collected nine points from three matches in Group A, but it is Indonesia who are sitting at the summit with a better goal difference with two sets of matches remaining in the group stages.

Indonesia defeated Brunei Darussalam 6-1 at the Go Dau Stadium on Saturday with Amiruddin Bagus opening the scoring in the eighth minute. Rendy Juliansyah then made it 2-0 a couple of minutes later before Beckham Putra made it 3-0 in the 25th minute.

It was 4-0 in the 34th minute, thanks to a Khairul Zakiri goal, before Rendy’s second made it 5-0 before half time. The sixth and final Indonesian goal came in the 76th minute when Bagus found his second of the evening.

Indonesia had thrashed Philippines 7-1 in their opener before defeating Timor-Leste 4-0.

Meanwhile, Myanmar had to sweat it out to collect their third win of the campaign when they edged Timor-Leste 1-0 at the Thong Nhat Stadium.

The winning goal came in the 71st minute from the boots of substitute Moe Swe who turned in a free kick from Yan Kyaw Soe.

Myanmar had defeated Laos 3-1 in their first match before beating Philippines 4-1 in the second. The sit second in the group.

(Photo courtesy: PSSI)