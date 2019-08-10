India U-15 boys make it four wins out of four in Thailand exposure trip before SAFF U15 Championship 2019

India wrapped up their Thailand exposure trop with their fourth win from as many matches as their final fixture of the tour ended in a 2-0 victory over Assumption United FC.

Sridarth scored his seventh goal of the tour to open the scoring for India against Assumption in the 40th minute before substitute Shubho Paul sealed the result in the 59th minute.

The Blue Tigers, undergoing their preparations for the SAFF U15 Championship 2019 kicking off later this month, have thus brought their tour in Southeast Asia to an end with a 100 per cent win record.

🇮🇳 U15 National Team sealed a 2⃣-0⃣ win over Assumption United FC to wrap up the exposure trip to 🇹🇭 with 💯% winning record. 👏🏻🙌🏻 🎥 Watch the highlights here.#IndianFootball ⚽ #BackTheBlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/JrRe5oYpK2 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 9, 2019

They had defeated BG Pathum United 4-2 in their opener before defeating Port FC U-15s 7-1 and then Chonburi FC 4-1 in their penultimate fixture of the trip.

India scored a total of 17 goals while only conceding four goals in four matches of their Thailand tour.

The SAFF U15 Championship 2019 will be hosted by India in Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal from August 21 to 31. India are among the five nations taking part in the competition along with defending champions Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

The Indian colts will open their campaign against Nepal on August 21. Top two teams will progress to the final after playing each other in round robin format.

(Photo courtesy: All India Football Federation)