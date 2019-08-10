Myanmar announce new U-15 head coach after disappointing AFF U15 Championship 2019 campaign

Myanmar have appointed former international U Min Thu as the new head coach of their U-15 national team after a disappointing AFF U15 Championship 2019 campaign.

The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have decided to appoint the former Myanmar international as a replacement for German coach Torsten Frank who had taken charge of the time last month.

The MFF had signed a two-year contract with Frank in June 2019, but have decided to make the change following a disappointing AFF U15 Championship campaign from the Junior Asian Lions.

The Myanmar U-15s, who had reached the semifinals of last year’s competition, could only collect one win and a draw from five matches in the 2019 edition as they crashed out in the group stages.

They finished only above pointless Philippines in Group A from which Indonesia and Vietnam progressed while Timor-Leste and Singapore also finished above them.

40-year-old U Min Thu will guide the team in the AFC UEFA ASSIST U-16 International Football Tournament to be held in Mandalay from August 14 to 18 as his first assignment.

Korea Republic, Montenegro and Indonesia are also taking part in the four-nation tournament which will take place at the Mandalarthiri Stadium.

Myanmar will then host the 2020 AFC U16 Champions Qualifiers where they are pitted against Korea Republic, Thailand and Chinese Taipei in Group K. The winner of the group as well as the five best runners-up across all groups will qualify for the main tournament to be held in September-October next year.