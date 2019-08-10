WATCH: Thailand and Malaysia players throw punches in mass brawl during AFF U15 Championship 2019 final

Malaysia defeated hosts Thailand 2-1 in a tightly-contested final to lift the AFF U15 Championship 2019 at the Chonburi Campus Stadium on Friday.

Goals towards the later stages of the second half from Muhammad Izrin Ibrahim and Muhammad Nabil Qayyum helped P Maniam’s Malaysia come back from a goal down to lift their second title in the ASEAN youth championship.

Thailand had taken a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute of the game through Theekawin Chansri and were headed for a fourth title. But, they were left disappointed after the late Malaysian comeback as they lost their third final in a row in the competition.

And things took an ugly turn towards the closing minutes of the game.

Malaysia were contend with keeping the ball near the corner flag in the opposition half as the clock ticked down in the second-half injury time.

However, that led to some heated exchanges between the two sets of players leading upto Thai player Kongpop Sroirak throwing a punch to the face of Malaysian forward Muhammad Izwan. Izwan’s teammate and Malaysia captain Khairil Zain, who was watching on, also joined in the action punching back Kongpop leading to a mass brawl which was only dispersed later by the match officials and staff from both the sides.

Both Kongpop and Khairil were shown the red card for their behaviour.

Thailand had lost to Indonesia on penalty shootouts in the 2018 edition of the AFF U15 Championship while they also lost the 2017 final on penalties to Vietnam.