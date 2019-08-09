AFF U15 Championship 2019: Malaysia emerge champions after 2-1 win over hosts Thailand

Malaysia have emerged champions of the AFF U15 Championship 2019 after they defeated hosts Thailand 2-1 at the Chonburi Campus Stadium on Friday.

This is the young Malaysians’ second triumph in the ASEAN youth championship having won it once before in 2013 when they defeated Indonesia in the penalty shootouts then.

2019 AFF U-15 Championship | Friday, 9th August 2019 Final THAILAND 1-2 MALAYSIA Theekawin Chansri 16’

* Congratulations to the Malaysia U-15 squad, Champions of the 2019 AFF U-15 Championship!#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFU15 pic.twitter.com/EqULjQnkdI — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) August 9, 2019

But the victory in Friday’s final was more straightforward as they came back from one goal down to win, thanks to two late second-half goals.

Theekawin Chansri had given hosts Thailand the lead in the 16th minute and that was how the score remained at half-time.

Malaysia fought hard to find a way back into the game after the restart and scored through Muhammad Izrin Ibrahim in the 69th minute to equalise.

P Maniam’s side then went on to score the winning goal in the 79th minute when Muhammad Nabil Qayyum found the back of the net.

This meant that Thailand, who are the most successful side in the competition with three titles, finished a third successive campaign as the runners-up in the tournament.

Presiden FAM, Dato’ Haji Hamidin Haji Mohd Amin mengucapkan tahniah kepada pasukan kebangsaan B-15 juara Kejuaraan B-15 AFF di Chonburi, hari ini. Baca Selanjutnya di:https://t.co/4mr5Uebj36#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFU15 pic.twitter.com/iIpNieeIL9 — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) August 9, 2019

They had lost two Indonesia and Vietnam on penalties in the 2018 and 2017 editions of the AFF youth championship respectively.

Meanwhile, Malaysia had emerged as the Group B toppers ahead of Thailand to reach the semifinals where they defeated Vietnam 3-1.

Timor-Leste’s Paulo Freitas finished as the top scorer of the tournament with seven goals while Indonesia’s Marselino and Malaysia’s Nabil Qayyum shared the second position with five goals apiece.