AFF U18 Championship 2019: Vietnam edge defending champions Malaysia; Thailand held by Singapore

Vietnam began their campaign in the AFF U18 Championship 2019 with a 1-0 win over defending champions Malaysia at the Thanh Long Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday.

Malaysia had defeated Myanmar 4-3 in the final of the AFF U18 Championship in Indonesia last year and were looking to get their title defence off to a good start. But hosts Vietnam had other plans.

The game was a tight affair for most of the 90 minutes, but Vo Minh Trong produced the winning goal with just two minutes left on the clock for the final whistle to give Vietnam a winning start in Group B of the championship.

In another match of Group B earlier in the day, Thailand were held to a 1-1 draw by Singapore. Achitpol Keereerom had given Thailand the lead after a goalless first half, but Singapore came back in to the match with some more late drama as Soponwit Rakyart planted the ball into the back of his own net in the 88th minute.

In the third game of the group, Australia registered a comfortable 5-1 win over Cambodia at the Thong Nhat Stadium.

Goals from Kai Trewin, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz and Harry McCarthy as well as a double from Leyton Brooks gave the Young Socceroos, coached by Gary van Egmond, a 5-1 win in their tournament opener.

There were wins for Indonesia and 2018 finalists Myanmar on the opening day of the tournament on Tuesday while Timor-Leste thrashed 7-2 in the third match of Group A.

(Photo courtesy: Vietnam Football Federation)