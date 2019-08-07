AFF U15 Championship 2019: Thailand defeat Indonesia 2-0 to set up final clash with Malaysia

Hosts Thailand have defeated defending champions Indonesia 2-0 to progress to the final of the AFF U15 Championship 2019 at the Chonburi Campus Stadium on Wednesday.

Thailand youngsters had lost to Indonesia in the final of last year’s championship via penalty shootouts and managed to avenge it this time by knocking out Bima Sakti’s boys in the last four encounter.

It was a goalless first half in Chonburi between the Changsuek and Garuda. But the home side took the lead in the second half when Niphitphon Wongpanya struck in the 50th minute.

The young Thai forward once again scored 20 minutes later to seal the 2-0 win for the 2018 runners-up as they progress to face Malaysia in the final to be played on August 9.

Thailand, coached by Garcia Valero, had progressed to the semifinals of the championship after finishing second in Group B behind Malaysia. The two finalists met on the final matchday in the group stages and played out a 1-1 draw when Malaysia rescued a point with a second-half injury time equaliser from Thai player Sittha Boonlha who scored into his own goal.

Malaysia, meanwhile, defeated Vietnam 3-1 in the other semifinal to reach the grand finale.

The Malays have only won the tournament once — back in 2013 — while Thailand are the most successful side in the competition winning it three times — 2007, 2011 and 2015 and also finishing runners-up in 2005, 2017 and 2018.

(Photo courtesy: Football Association of Thailand)