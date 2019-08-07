Malaysia defeat Vietnam 3-1 to reach the final of AFF U15 Championship 2019

Malaysia have reached the final of the AFF U15 Championship 2019 after defeating Vietnam 3-1 at the Chonburi Campus Stadium in Thailand on Wednesday.

This is only the second time in the history that the Malaysians have reached the final of the U-15 champions (previously held in the U-16 category). The last they reached the final was in 2013 when they lifted the title for the very first time defeating Indonesia in the final via penalty shootouts.

Pham Van Phong had given Vietnam the lead in the ninth minute of the game, but P Maniam’s boys equalised just five minutes later through Muhammad Nabil Qayyum.

2019 AFF U-15 Championship | Wednesday, 7th August 2019 Semi-Final #1 MALAYSIA 3-1 VIETNAM Muhammad Nabil Qayyum 14’ 49’ Muhammad Aliff Izwan 78’;

Pham Van Phong 9’ * Malaysia U-15 squad advances to the Final this Friday, 9th August 2019#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFU15 pic.twitter.com/qpQCIq5o4K — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) August 7, 2019

Qayyum was once again on target in the second half in the 49th minute to give his team the lead before Muhammad Aliff Izwan secured the 3-1 win wtih a goal in the 78th minute.

They will now face the winners of the second semifinal between hosts and last year’s finalists Thailand and defending champions Indonesia.

The final will be held on August 9.

Both Malaysia and Thailand finished with 11 points in Group B to progress to the semifinals of the AFF U15 Championship 2019.

(Photo courtesy: Football Association of Malaysia)