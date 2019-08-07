Indonesia launch protest against condition of ground for AFF U18 Championship 2019 in Vietnam – Reports

Indonesia have reportedly launched a complaint to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) regarding the condition of the playing pitch at the AFF U18 Championship 2019 underway in Vietnam.

Indonesia, coached by Fakhri Husaini, had began their AFF U18 Championship campaign in style on Tuesday when they condemned Philippines to a 7-1 defeat at the Di An Football Field in Binh Duong.

Zico had opened the scoring for Indonesia as early as the second minute followed by braces from Amiruddin Bagus and Mohammad Supriadi and a goal apiece from Muhammad Fajar and David Maulana handed them a commanding victory.

Kemenangan pertama Timnas Indonesia U-18 di Piala AFF U-18. Tetap fokus dan tatap laga selanjutnya! ✊#PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/GuNHWnaNOR — PSSI (@PSSI) August 6, 2019

However, the Indonesian players and management were not happy about the condition of the ground and, according to several reports, have filed a protest to the AFF regarding the poor playing facility offered in Vietnam for the youth championship.

Indonesia U-18 coach Husaini had hinted at his displeasure for the ground even after their big win. “Thank God, we could win three points,” he had said after the game. “I appreciate the struggle of the boys on the field. On the day before the match, we were not happy to see the condition of the field,” the coach said.

“But the players put all the concerns away by showing endless fighting spirit. Especially the quick goal which Zico scored worked very well for us,” said the former Indonesia international midfielder.

Indonesia are looking to improve on their third-place finish from last season’s tournament. They have only won the U-19 championship once — back in 2013 when they defeated Vietnam via penalties in the final.

(Photo courtesy: PSSI)