AFF U18 Championship 2019: Indonesia thrash Philippines 7-1; 2018 finalists Myanmar defeat Laos 3-1

Indonesia began their AFF U18 Championship 2019 campaign in style as they thrashed Philippines 7-1 at the Di An Football Field in Vietnam on Tuesday.

Indonesia had crashed out of the 2018 tournament in the semifinal stages and are looking to win the youth championship for a second time in their history. Their only previous win came in 2013 when they defeated Vietnam via penalties in the final.

Zico opened the scoring for Indonesia as early as the second minute before Muhammad Fajar made it 2-0 in the 15th. Amiruddin Bagus then bagged a brace in the 16th and 24th minute while David Maulana also scored as the scoreline read 5-0 at half time.

Kemenangan pertama Timnas Indonesia U-18 di Piala AFF U-18. Tetap fokus dan tatap laga selanjutnya! ✊#PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/GuNHWnaNOR — PSSI (@PSSI) August 6, 2019

The Azkals returned a goal in the 66th minute through Ambong A, but Mohammad Supriadi’s second-half brace saw Fakhri Husaini’s boys run out 7-1 winners.

In the second Group A match of the opening day, last year’s finalists Myanmar began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Laos. Myanmar had lost 4-3 to Bojan Hodak’s Malaysia in the final of the 2018 AFF U18 Championship held in Indonesia last year.

Hosts Vietnam will face reigning champions Malaysia in the Group B opener on Wednesday. Cambodia will face Australia while Thailand will play Singapore in the other matches on the second matchday.

