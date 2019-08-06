PSM Makassar are Piala Indonesia 2018-19 champions after 2-0 win over Persija Jakarta in final second leg

PSM Makassar are the new Piala Indonesia champions after they overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of the final to defeat Persija Jakarta 2-0 in the second leg at the Andi Mattalatta Stadium on Tuesday.

Liga 1 champions Persija began the tie with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium where Ryuji Utomo had found the winner for the Jakarta-based club.

The home side got off to the best possible start when they made it 1-1 on aggregate as early as the third minute of the game. Wiljan Pluim played in a corner kick towards the centre of the box where Australian defender Evans rose above his marker to head home sparking wild celebrations on the field and in the stands.

Visitors Persija failed to find any clear openings in a resolute PSM defence and their misery was compounded around the half-hour mark when they went down to 10 men. Sandi Sute had seen a yellow card in the 19th minute for a foul on Muhammad Rachmat and followed it up with another on Pluim in the 31st minute for the referee to produce the red out of his pocket.

JUARARARARARARQRARRRAARARAARAFEHSHEHZJXBSOCHWIXHXJUHHSFFSKYDIDURlyculcktcllziyflugkgzlydpuxoydddufosfulssjcmgzkg kyzzzyzzziviivclyxuudddxbdfssstroosmgxxxyaiksjtssntsjtahrwyahrsitslyckydrjgxoyciycckkkcttdddyzssstxoxxxlvvvuxxxxxx — PSM Makassar (@PSM_Makassar) August 6, 2019

Two teams went into the half-time break with the score at 1-0 and the Kemayoran Tigers still hoping to find a way back in the second half despite the numerical disadvantage. However, that hopes vanished within five minutes of the restart.

The Andi Mattalatta Stadium once again erupted in cheers when the 31-year-old Zulham Zamrun headed in a hopeful ball in from Evans in the 50th minute with the Persija backline suspect of further weak defending.

PSM were ahead 2-1 on aggregate and could have made it 3-0 only for Ferdinand Sinaga to fire wide with just the keeper to beat in the 86th minute. However, they did hold onto their one-ogal advantage to lift the Piala Indonesia for the first time.

The tournament which was revamped this year was last won by Persibo Bojonegoro in 2012 while Sriwijaya FC are the most successful side with three titles on the trot starting 2008. Arema Malang won the first two editions of the cup in 2005 and 2006.

The second leg of the final was originally slated to be held on July 28, but was postponed by the PSSI over security concerns.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Photo courtesy: PSM Makassar)