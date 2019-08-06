LIVE Stream: Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019: UKM FC vs Selangor United

UKM FC and Selangor United will face each other in a Group B encounter of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The second edition of the tournament is being contested by seven Malaysian clubs who are drawn into two groups — Group A featuring three teams and Group B featuring four. Top two teams from each group will make it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA are in Group A of the competition while Group B features Terengganu FC II, UKM FC, Selangor United and Kuala Lumpur FA.

Last season’s runners-up UKM FC are scheduled to Terengganu FC II on August 14 followed by their final group match against Selangor United on August 20.

This is the second edition of the tournament that was started in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II are the reigning champions of the tournament having won the title last season defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

UKM FC vs Selangor United in the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.