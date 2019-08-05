AFF U15 Championship 2019: Semifinal fixtures decided

The group stages of the AFF U15 Championship 2019 came to a conclusion in Chonburi, Thailand on Monday and we now the semifinal opponents of all the four teams that are still alive in the competition.

Group A of the 14th edition of the AFF U15 Championship (previously U-16) saw three teams — Indonesia, Vietnam and Timor-Leste — involved in a neck-and-neck battle for the two spots available in the semifinals.

Timor-Leste only needed a draw against Vietnam on the final matchday in the group to progress to the last four, but with Vietnam defeating them 1-0, it was the Golden Dragons along with defending champions Vietnam who progressed as the East Timorese boys crashed out.

AFF U15 Boys’ Championship 2019 – SEMIFINALS Indonesia vs Thailand

Group B, meanwhile, featured six teams including hosts Thailand, Malaysia and Australia and it was the first two who progressed to the semifinals to join Indonesia and Vietnam.

Both Malaysia and Thailand finished with 11 points in the group while Australia lost out despite finishing only a point behind the duo.

So, with two teams progressing from each of the two groups, we now have the semifinal line-up for the AFF U15 Championship 2019 and this is how it looks like.

Group A winners Indonesia will face Group B runners-up Thailand while Group B winners Malaysia will face Group A runners-up Vietnam.

AFF U15 Championship 2019 Knockout Stage Fixtures

Semifinal 1 – Indonesia vs Thailand – August 7, 2019 – 4 PM HKT

Semifinal 2 – Malaysia vs Vietnam – August 7, 2019 – 7 PM HKT

Third-place Play-off – Loser Semifinal 1 vs Loser Semifinal 2 – August 9, 2019 – 4 PM HKT

Final – Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2 – August 9, 2019 – 7 PM HKT