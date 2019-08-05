AFF U15 Championship 2019: Malaysia, Thailand reach semifinals while Australia miss out

Malaysia and Thailand have reached the semifinals of the AFF U15 Championship 2019 after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their final group match on Monday.

Australia registered a 4-0 win over Brunei Darussalam, but wanted a heavy defeat to either Thailand or Malaysia in order to progress. With that not happening, the Joeys finished third and missed out on a last four berth.

Malaysia had left it late against Laos to salvage a draw in their previous fixture and did so again in the final group match in near-identical circumstances.

2019 AFF U-15 Championship | Monday, 5th August 2019 Group B THAILAND 1-1 MALAYSIA

Pornsawan Sankla 18’

Sittha Boonlha (OG) 80’+3 * Malaysia U-15 squad will face Vietnam in the semi-finals on 7th August 2019 after qualifying as Group B winners#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFU15 pic.twitter.com/nelu3y9S2m — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) August 5, 2019

While it was a late own goal from Vongsakda Chanthaleuxay that rescued a point against Laos, this time it was an own goal from Thailand’s Sittha Boonlha in the dying minute that gave them the point to progress after Pornsawan Sankla had given the Thais a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Malaysia finished top of the group with 11 points from five matches while Thailand also collect the same number of points, but have to settle for the runners-up spot due to an inferior goal difference.

Australia took the third spot with 10 points while Laos, who defeated Cambodia 3-0 in the other Group B match of the day, took the fourth position with seven points.

Hosts Thailand will face defending champions Indonesia while Malaysia take on Vietnam in the semifinals of the AFF U15 Championship 2019 at the Chonburi Campus Stadium on August 7.