Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia blasts country’s media for preferential treatment to cricket

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia along with the country’s leading goalscorer Sunil Chhetri and former India cricketer Kapil Dev recently attended a press conference as part of East Bengal’s centenary celebrations.

However, the narrative in the Indian media following the press media had little to do with one of the oldest football clubs in India and all to do with 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning captain Kapil’s preference for India’s new cricket coach and other controversies surrounding cricket.

And Bhutia, who is one of the biggest football stars produced by India, took to social media to make clear his disappointment with the journalists who attended the press meet in Kolkata.

Sharing a picture with Sunil and Kapil, Bhutia wrote: “Press conference with Sunil and Kapil sir. The media should have asked about east Bengal 100 years and our relation and memories with the club but instead asking Kapil sir about recent cricket controversies and so on.”

“Then they say cricket takes everything and does not let other games come up. Strange,” posted the 42-year-old who played for East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, JCT Mills and United Sikkim FC in India, Bury FC in England and Perak FA and Selangor MK Land FC in Malaysia.

While cricket is the most popular spot in India, football has been growing in popularity during recent years especially with India’s improved FIFA World Rankings and the introduction of the Indian Super League.

East Bengal, founded on August 1, 1920, will celebrate its 100 years of existence next year. The Red and Gold Brigade have won the Indian domestic league three times, the Federation Cup eight times, the ASEAN Club Championship once in 2003 and reached the AFC Cup semifinals in 2013.