Former Buriram United striker’s transfer to IR Iran giants Persepolis FC called off after failed medical

Former Buriram United forward Modibo Maiga’s transfer to Iran Pro League giants Persepolis FC has been called off after a failed medical.

Maiga, who spent three seasons in the English Premier League with West Ham United starting 2012-13, had signed for Thai League 1 champions Buriram in January this year.

However, Buriram had decided to end the contract with the Mali international forward in April leaving the 31-year-old without a club.

The Malian had reached personal terms with 2018 AFC Champions League finalists Persepolis and was pictured on his arrival in Tehran on Thursday to complete the medical examination before signing the contract.

However, the club have now said that Maiga will not be joining Persepolis after failing the mandatory medical exam.

Maiga “failed to pass the medical since the MRI confirmed that he broke his ankle in the past,” Tehran Times reported.

“Maiga, who had participated in medical tests with the aim of final negotiations and joining the Iranian champions, will be leaving Iran since he could not get a license from the Iran Football Medical Assessment and Research Center (IFMARC),” Persepolis said.

Persepolis will now have to look elsewhere to fill the gap left behind by Croatian striker Mario Budimir who left the club at the end of the last season.

The Red Army had won the Iranian domestic league, the Hafzi Cup and the Iranian Super Cup last season, but will be beginning the new campaign under a new manager Gabriel Calderon following the departure of long-time head coach Branko Ivankovic.