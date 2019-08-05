LIVE Stream: Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019: JDT II vs Sarawak FA

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II will take on Sarawak FA in their opening match of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 at the Pasir Gudang Corporation Stadium in Johor Bahru on Monday.

JDT II are in Group A of the competition which is being contested seven Malaysian clubs who are drawn into two groups — Group A featuring three teams and Group B featuring four. Top two teams from each group will make it to the semifinals of the tournament.

The Southern Tigers’ reserve squad are pitted alongside Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA in Group A while Group B features Terengganu FC II, UKM FC, Selangor United and Kuala Lumpur FA.

After their opener against Sarawak on August 5, JDT II will face Kelantan away from home at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium on August 14.

This is the second edition of the tournament that was started in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II are the reigning champions of the tournament having won the title last season defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

Johor Darul Ta’zim II vs Sarawak FA in the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.