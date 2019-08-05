WATCH: India star claims he almost joined Premier League club, but East Bengal didn’t let him go

In a recent interview, Indian football star and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu revealed that he almost joined Wigan Atletic when they used to play in the Premier League, but his chance was marred as his then-employers East Bengal did not let him go.

Speaking to Superpower Football, Sandhu said: “Wigan told me, ‘We want to keep you and we want you to stay and train with us for six months’. The move would happen only if my club allows me to go and live my dream.”

“I was contracted with East Bengal back then. But they did not let me go,” he further added.

“They told me not to go and that they needed me to play for them in the I-League, the Federation Cup and so on and to try and win some trophies.”

“I couldn’t do anything. I was like, ‘I want to go! This was quite something and it’s not going to come back in like, this chance,’” he concluded.

Watch the interview here:

The 27-year-old star currently plays for Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC and is also a regular starter in the Indian national team.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has also previously played with Stabaek Football – a Norwegian club, registering eleven league appearances for them over a time period of three seasons with them between 2014 and 2017.