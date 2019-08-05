AFF U15 Championship 2019: Defending champs Indonesia, Vietnam through to semifinals; Timor-Leste crash out

Defending champions Indonesia and Vietnam progressed to the semifinals of the AFF U15 Championship 2019 on Sunday while Timor-Leste suffered a shock exit from the competition.

Timor-Leste had headed into the final matchday in Group A as the leaders with 10 points and only needing a draw against Vietnam to reach the last four of the 14th edition of the ASEAN youth championship.

However, Vietnam conjured up a late winner breaking the East Timorese hearts which coupled with result from other matches in the group pushed Timor-Leste out through the exit doors.

Timor-Leste dominated the first half, but saw their prolific goalscorer Alexandro Kefi get substituted with an injury midway through the half. They continued to threaten in the second half without managing to break the Vietnamese defence.

Against the run of play, Vietnam found the winner three minutes from time when Cai Van Quy converted at the end of a counter attack to send them through to the semifinals and Timor-Leste crashing out of the tournament.

2018 champions Indonesia, meanwhile, recorded a comfortable 5-0 win over Cambodia to make it to the semis. Singapore defeated Philippines 3-2 in a dead rubber match of the Group A.

Indonesia finished top of the group with 13 points while Vietnam collected 12 points. Timor-Leste who had began as the leaders in the group ended their campaign at third place with 10 points.

Thailand, Malaysia and Australia are in a three-way battle to book the two semifinal spots from Group B where the final set of matches will be played on Monday.

(Photo courtesy: Vietnam Football Federation)