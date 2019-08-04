AFF announce Timor-Leste U-15 player age fraud verdict

The AFF U-15 Championship 2019 was rocked by an age-fraud scandal after Myanmar accused Timor-Leste captain Paulo Freitas to be seven years over the age limit. An official complaint was submitted to the ASEAN Football Federation, who have now announced their verdict.

ASEAN Football Federation has dismissed the claims that Timor-Leste U-15 player Palo D. G. Da C. Freitas is overage. Both Myanmar and Singapore had lodged separate complaints with the Southeast Asian footballing body, but have been since rejected.

AFF released a statement regarding the same on their Facebook page:

“Protest against Timor Leste player dismissed CHONBURI (4th August 2019) The AFF Ad Hoc Disciplinary & Ethics Committee ruled that the protest lodged by Myanmar and Singapore was unfounded and dismissed accordingly. The player Paulo D. G. Da C. Freitas (Jsy No. 10) from Timor-Leste is deemed to be eligible to participate in the AFF U15 Championship 2019 in accordance with Article 5.1 of the AFF U15 Championship 2019 Tournament Regulations. The ruling comes after a thorough and conclusive investigation by the AFF, based on the evaluation of documents and medical reports.”

Timor-Leste were eliminated from the championships, nonetheless, after they lost 1-0 to Vietnam on August 4, 2019. The Golden Dragons, thus, qualified for the next round, along with Indonesia, from Group A.