AFF U15 Championship 2019: Day of draws as Malaysia, Thailand and Australia all share points

It was a day of draws in the AFF U15 Championship 2019 as group leaders Malaysia, Thailand and Australia all kept their semifinal hopes alive after sharing a point apiece.

Malaysia, who could have secured a semifinal spot with a win on the fourth matchday in Group B, could only collect one point against Laos after a 1-1 draw with Laos. Thipphachan Khambai One had give Laos the lead in the 33rd minute, but Vongsakda Chanthaleuxay’s own goal gave Malaysia the point which has kept them at the top of the group heading into the final matchday.

2019 AFF U-15 Championship | Saturday, 3rd August 2019 Group B MALAYSIA 1-1 LAOS

Vongsakda Chanthaleuxay 80’-OG

Thipphachan Khambai One 33′#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFU15 pic.twitter.com/GPisBCNBT3 — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) August 3, 2019

Meanwhile, second-placed Thailand and third-placed Australia clashed with each other in another match of Group at the Chonburi Campus Stadium on Saturday and played out a 1-1 draw as well.

Clayton Taylor gave Australia the lead in the fourth minute, but skipper Theekawin Chansri equalised for the hosts Thailand from the penalty spot by the end of the first half.

In the third game in the group, Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam also played out a 1-1 draw.

Malasia and Thailand both have 10 points going into the final matchday while Australia are third with seven points. Australia face Brunei on the final matchday in Group B on August 5 while Thailand and Malaysia battle against each other in a heavyweight clash.

Only top two teams from the group will qualify for the semifinals of the AFF U15 Championship.

(Photo courtesy: Football Association of Thailand)