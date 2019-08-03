Hosts Iraq down Palestine 2-1 to register second win in WAFF Championship 2019

Hosts Iraq came back from behind to defeat Palestine 2-1 and record their second straight victory of the WAFF Championship 2019 at the Karbala International Stadium.

Islam Batran had scored from the penalty spot to give Palestine a 1-0 lead as early as the third minute of the game. However, Iraq restored parity by the 21st minute when Mohanad Abdulraheem scored from a corner kick past Palestinian goalkeeper Rami Hamada.

It was another penalty that decided the game when Hussein Ali converted from the spot for Iraq to make it 2-1. Ali had also scored the winner in Iraq’s 1-0 win over Lebanon in their WAFF Championship 2019 opener on July 30.

The two wins mean that the Lions of Mesopotamia are top of Group A of the West Asian Football Federation tournament with six points from two matches, while Palestine, who had defeated Yemen 1-0 in their opener, remain second with three points despite the defeat.

In the other Group A match of the day, Lebanon defeated Syria 2-1 to record their first win of the tournament.

Syria had taken the lead through Ahmad Al Douni in the 48th minute and it looked good enough for the three points until the 81st minute.

That was when the Cedars came to life and equalised through Nader Matar before Hassan Chaito found the winner in the second-half injury time. Lebanon are third in the group with three points.

FT| Lebanon 2-1 Syria Scorers: Nader Matar and Moni West Asian Football Federation Tournament – Group Stage #YallaLebnen pic.twitter.com/zOQpdpmuWZ — FALebanon (@FALebanon) August 2, 2019

The Group B fixtures of the WAFF Championship will kick off on August 4 with Jordan facing Bahrain and Saudi Arabia taking on Kuwait at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil in what will be Herve Renard’s first game in charge of the Green Falcons.

(Photo courtesy: West Asian Football Federation)