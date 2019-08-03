AFF U15 Championship 2019: Timor-Leste, Indonesia and Vietnam in three-way battle for semifinal berths

Timor-Leste, Indonesia and Vietnam who are in a three-way contest in Group A to book the two semifinal berths in the AFF U15 Championship 2019, all registered wins on Friday.

Defending champions Indonesia defeated Philippines 4-0 while Timor-Leste recorded an equally-impressive 4-0 win over Singapore on the fourth matchday in Group A of the 14th ASEAN youth championship.

While both Indonesia and Timor-Leste have 10 points from four matches, it is the latter who are topping Group A thanks to their superior goal difference of +12 while Indonesia’s goal difference stands at +9.

Vietnam, meanwhile, defeated Myanmar 3-0 which keep them in the hunt at the third place with nine points, one point behind Timor-Leste and Indonesia.

On the deciding final matchday in the group on Sunday, 2018 champions Indonesia will face Myanmar and Vietnam will take on Timor-Leste in two matches that will decide which two among the three teams progress to the last four.

Meanwhile, Singapore will battle Philippines in a dead rubber match.

In Group B of the AFF U15 Championship, Cambodia will face Brunei Darussalam, Australia face Thailand and Malaysia take on Laos on Saturday. Malaysia are currently leading the pack with nine points from three matches while hosts Thailand are behind them only separated by goal difference. Australia are third in the group with six points while Laos have three points.

(Photo courtesy: PSSI)