Malaysia Cup 2019: Diogo brace gives JDT 3-1 win over UiTM FC; Terengganu defeat PKNS

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) defeated Premier League outfit UiTM FC 3-1 to begin their Malaysia Cup 2019 campaign on a winning note at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin on Friday.

Diogo Luis Santo scored once in either halves while Safawi Rasid found the back of the net from the penalty spot. UiTM’s Montenegrin forward Zarko Korac, who had impressed throughout the game, found a consolation from a free kick in the dying minutes as the match ended 3-1.

JDT were largely in control of the game from the start with Nazmi Faiz hitting the side netting with a shot from the distance in the 15th minute. Not much later, the hosts took the lead with UiTM down to 10 men as their defender Nik Syafiq received treatment on the sidelines following an injury.

Nazmi ran down the left flank and crossed into the centre where Brazilian forward Diogo was there to nod the ball in with his head and give the Southern Tigers a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Safawi Rasid went close with a deflected effort at the half-hour mark, but UiTM also had a couple of look-ins at the goal.

First, Park Yong-jun fired straight at JDT custodian Izham Tarmizi and then the impressive Zarko Koarc won and took a free kick from 25 yards out, in the dying minutes, which was fumbled by Tarmizi who avoided further damages by recovering before UiTM attackers pounced.

The second half began with Safawi finding the side netting again for JDT, but UiTM had a gilt-edged opportunity to restore parity in the 60th minute.

Maycon played a delightful ball from the halfway line to send Park through on goal and the South Korean did manage to get the ball past an advancing JDT custodian, but defender Mauricio made a crucial tackle to take the ball from under Park’s legs with the goal gaping.

However, the game as a contest was ended in the 65th minute when substitute Akhyar Rashid’s trickery inside the box won the home side a penalty which was fired into the bottom right corner by Safawi to give JDT a safe two-goal cushion.

Diogo found his second of the night five minutes from time when La’Vere Corbin Ong’s cross was flicked to the far post by Leandro Velazquez for the Brazilian attacker to head in on the dive and make it 3-0. However, Korac will find a deserved goal in the second-half injury time from a set piece opportunity to salvage a consolation goal for the Lion Troops.

Terengganu off to a winning start

Meanwhile, in Group A of the Malaysia Cup, Terengganu FC defeated PKNS FC 3-1 in an all-Super League clash at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium.

Sanjar Shaakmedov gave Terengganu the lead as early as the sixth minute, but PKNS FC came back to equalise in the 30th minute through Jafri Firdaus. However, the Turtles once again reclaimed the lead as Nasrullah Haniff headed in at the near post in the 38th minute.

PKNS probed for an equaliser in the second half and Jafri hit the crossbar in the 54th minute. And Sanjar found his second deep into the second-half injury time to make it 3-1 for Terengganu.

