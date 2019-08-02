More accusations of overage in AFF U15 Championship 2019 as Malaysia says Laos player looks 18-19 years old

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has opened an investigation into a complaint from one of the participating nations regarding the age of an opposition player in the AFF U15 Championship 2019.

That players is believed to be Paulo Freitas, the captain of the Timor-Leste U-15 national team who are sitting top of the Group B of the youth championship, who is allegedly not aged 15 years or below, but 22 and had taken part in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Freitas has scored five goals in the AFF U15 event so far — four in a 7-1 win over Philippines and one in a 1-1 draw against Indonesia, who it is learnt are the team who have taken the issue to the AFF and Asian Football Confederation.

While we await the outcome of AFF’s inquiry, there has been more accusations of teams fielding overage players at the tournament.

It is Malaysia U-15 head coach P Maniam who has come out with more allegations, while speaking to the New Straits Times.

Maniam told NST that other teams could also be fielding over-age players in the tournament. “Laos probably have one over-age player. Based on my observation, striker Phomma Khotphouthone looks 18 or 19, but we are not going to make a fuss… no plans to file a case against them,” he said.

“As for Freitas, I was told that he has two identification cards. Players are not required to go through bone density tests for age verification in this tournament. So some teams have probably registered over-age players. We are keeping it cool as we are here only to gain experience,” the Malaysian coach said.

“Our main target is the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers in Laos in September. And I was told that all teams need to provide their players’ bone density test results for verification ahead of the qualifiers,” he told the Malaysian news outlet.

(Photo courtesy: Lao Football Federation)