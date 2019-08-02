LIVE: Malaysia Cup 2019 – JDT vs UiTM FC

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC will take on UiTM FC as the Southern Tigers begin their campaign in the Malaysia Cup 2019 at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Johor on Friday.

JDT are coming on the back of another domestic campaign where they secured their sixth consecutive Malaysia Super League title this season while also giving a good account of themselves in their debut season in the AFC Champions League group stages.

However, their form have waned towards the final matches of the league season when their dreams of going a full season unbeaten went in tatters after a defeat to PJ City FC in their penultimate Liga Super fixture of the season.

JDT’s focus will now shift to the Malaysia Cup journey which will begin on Friday with a match against UiTM FC. UiTM finished fifth in the Malaysia Premier League, the second division of Malaysian football, collecting 29 points from 20 matches to finish behind Sabah FA, JDT II, PDRM FA and Terengganu FC II.

Johor are pitted in Group B of the competition along with PJ City, PKNP FC and UiTM. JDT will face PJ City on August 7 followed by their final group match against PKNP on August 16.

Top two teams from the group will qualify for the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Cup.

JDT vs UiTM FC in the Malaysia Cup 2019 will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can follow updates from the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!