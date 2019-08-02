Thailand striker set to become first Thai to play in UEFA Women’s Champions League after European transfer

Thailand women’s national team striker Miranda Nild has sealed a move to Lithuanian club Gintra Universitetas which could see her becoming the first Thai to appear in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The 22-year-old Thailand international has been based in California and has been playing for the California Golden Bears in the US college system. She was part of Thailand’s squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France.

Also known as Suchawadee Nildhamrong, Miranda will join Gintra Universitetas who are the reigning Lithuanian champions and will take part in the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers as her new club are among the 40 clubs fighting for the final 32 places in the continental competition.

BREAKING: ✍️🇱🇹 From the 2019 @FIFAWWC to @UWCL! Upper V Athlete and Thailand Women’s National Team striker @mnild_8 has signed with Lithuanian champs #FCGintra. Nild, a former standout with @CalWSoc joins her new club as it prepares for the Champions League Qualification Round. pic.twitter.com/Wd8bLEEZVg — Upper V Athlete Mgmt (@uppervathletes) July 29, 2019

Gintra are in a group featuring Albania’s Vllaznia, Republic of Ireland’s Wexford Youths and Malta’s Birkirkara with only the group toppers progressing to the knockout stages where they will join the likes of Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Miranda was born in the US to a Thai father and has scored 12 goals for the Thailand national team so far and also featured for the nation in the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup and 2018 AFF Women’s Championship.

Gintra will play Birkirkara in their first Women’s Champions League qualifiers on August 7.