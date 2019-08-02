Indonesia name final 23-man squad for AFF U18 Championship 2019

Indonesia have named a 23-member final team list for the AFF U18 Championship 2019 scheduled to be held in Vietnam from August 6 to 19.

The team is being coached by Fakhri Husaini and are pitted in Group A along with Myanmar, Laos, Timor-Leste, Philippines and Brunei Darussalam. Group B will meanwhile consist of hosts Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore and Australia.

Indonesia will begin their campaign against Philippines on August 6 and will then face Timor-Leste on August 8. A match against Brunei awaits on August 10 followed by an outing against Laos on August 12. They will play their final group match against Myanmar on August 14.

Dua puluh tiga pemain siap tampil pada gelaran Piala AFF U18 di Vietnam, Agustus mendatang. Ayo, Garuda Nusantara! ♥️🇮🇩#PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/sp2BINbDtw — PSSI (@PSSI) August 1, 2019

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. The final is slated to be held on August 19 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Malaysia are the defending champions having won the tournament defeating Myanmar 4-3 in the final held in Indonesia last year.

Indonesia’s 23-man squad for AFF U18 Championship 2019

Goalkeepers: Ernando Ari Sutaryadi (PPLP Jawa Tengah), Muhammad Risky Sudirman (Persija Jakarta), Muhammad Adisatryo (PPLP Jakarta)

Defenders: Komang Teguh Trisnanda, Muhammad Salman Alfarid (both Diklat Ragunan), Bayu Mohamad Fiqri (ASIFA), Amiruddin Bagas Kaffa Arrizqi, Mochammad Yudha Febrian (both Barito Putera), Rizky Ridho Ramadhani (Persebaya Surabaya), Muhammad Fajar Fathur Rahman (ASAD 313), Muhammad Fadhil Adhitya Akshah (PPLP Jakarta), Alfeandra Dewangga (PPLP Jawa Tengah)

Midfielders: Brylian Negiehta Dwiki Aldama, Mochammad Supriadi (both Persebaya Surabaya), Theo Fillo Da Costa Numberi (Persipura Jayapura), David Maulana (Barito Putera), Beckham Putra Nugraha (Persib Bandung), Khairul Imam Zakiri (CD Leganes Academy), Rendy Juliansyah, Braif Fatari (Persija Jakarta)

Forwards: Amiruddin Bagus Kahfi Alfikri (Barito Putera), Saddam Emiruddin Gaffar (PPLP Jawa Tengah), Sutan Diego Armandoondriano Zico (Persija Jakarta)